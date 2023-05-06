Positively Georgia
Wedding boutique offers free dress rentals to brides impacted by La Raine’s closure
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Atlanta area brides are left without their dream wedding gowns after a Midtown bridal boutique shut down unexpectedly.

Atlanta News First reported last week that La Raine’s Bridal closed their doors after more than 20 years in business in Atlanta. But several women told ANF the store closed without giving them their dresses or a refund.

Lundyn Carter heard what happened and decided to pay it forward.

“I was heartbroken because these brides spend so much time researching and finding the perfect dress,” Carter said.

Carter owns Laine London, a wedding dress rental boutique in Chamblee.

“Laine London is a first of its kind wedding dress rental boutique,” Carter said. “We really want brides to have the dress of their dreams without that hefty price tag.”

She and her team decided to provide any bride affected by the La Raine’s closure with a free dress rental, which is valued at about 12-hundred dollars. They’ll just need to present a receipt proving they had purchased a dress or made a down payment at La Raine’s.

“We’re trying to get the word out there,” Carter said. “I really, truly want all those brides to know we are here for you and we’re going to help you to the best of our ability.”

Carter says brides will just have to pay for the cost of alterations, should they need them, if they find a dress at her store.

“We’re going to help them find a dress that’s similar, if not the exact one, to what they had at La Raine’s. That way they don’t have to worry about it and they can have the beautiful wedding that they always imagined,” Carter said.

To set up an appointment with Laine London, text 57361.

