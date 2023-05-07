12-year-old girl shot in southwest Atlanta, shooter on the run

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the foot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 3200 Stone Rd. around 6:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the 12-year-old girl with an injury to her leg.

According to investigators, the girl was outside her apartment with a group of people, and someone in the group “accidentally discharged” the gun, according to officials.

She was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooter left the scene before police arrived, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

