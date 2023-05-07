16-year-old girl among two injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early Sunday morning shooting that left a teenage girl and a 20-year-old man injured is under investigation in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Moury Avenue around 2:50 a.m. after reports of shots fired. Officers later learned that two shooting victims including a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were injured after shots were fired near a gathering.

The 20-year-old man was shot in his leg and the 16-year-old girl was shot in her arm, according to Atlanta police officials. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are also investigating another shooting in southwest Atlanta that injured a 12-year-old girl on Saturday.

