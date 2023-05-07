Positively Georgia
2 dead, 3 injured in crash on James Jackson Parkway

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving three vehicles on James Jackson Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a crash at James Jackson Parkway at Browntown Road around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three cars involved in the crash including a Toyota Sequoia, a Honda Accord, and a Toyota Rav4.

According to investigators, the Toyota Sequoia was traveling north on James Jackson Parkway and attempted to pass the Honda Accord when the driver of the Sequoia hit the side of the Accord and causing the Sequoia to lose control and enter into oncoming traffic. “The Sequoia then struck the Toyota Rav4 that was traveling southbound. The driver and a passenger were ejected from the Sequoia,” officials said.

The passenger of the Sequoia was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was rushed to the hospital, officials told Atlanta News First. The driver of the Rav4 was pronounced dead at the scene, officials added.

Three other passengers in the Sequoia were rushed to the hospital, while the driver of the Accord was not injured, officials said.

The identities of everyone who were involved or injured in the crash have not been released by officials.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

