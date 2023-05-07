2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-75 South in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash that left two people injured in Marietta late Saturday evening is under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to the area of I-75 South near North Marietta Parkway around 11:26 p.m. after reports of a crash.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Texas resident Elias Sauceda was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Florida resident 24-year-old Joseph James when they left the travel lane and hit a 2012 Nissan Altima. According to officials, the Altima was driven by 30-year-old Loganville resident Briana Daughtery.

“After the initial impact, the Chevrolet overturned and both vehicles left the roadway, striking a guardrail,” said Marietta Chief of Police Marty Ferrell.

Sauceda and James were transported to WellStar Kennestone. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

