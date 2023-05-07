Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-75 South in Marietta

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash that left two people injured in Marietta late Saturday evening is under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to the area of I-75 South near North Marietta Parkway around 11:26 p.m. after reports of a crash.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Texas resident Elias Sauceda was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Florida resident 24-year-old Joseph James when they left the travel lane and hit a 2012 Nissan Altima. According to officials, the Altima was driven by 30-year-old Loganville resident Briana Daughtery.

“After the initial impact, the Chevrolet overturned and both vehicles left the roadway, striking a guardrail,” said Marietta Chief of Police Marty Ferrell.

Sauceda and James were transported to WellStar Kennestone. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
Clayton County police officials need help locating young girls parents.
Girl reunited with missing parents in Clayton County

Latest News

Gwinnett High School police car
Two Gwinnett schools lift lockdown following reports of shooting in area
Police sirens
16-year-old girl among two injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
File Graphic
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Bibb County
(MGN graphic)
Illegal drugs seized in LaGrange, 45-year-old man charged