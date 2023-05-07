Positively Georgia
3 shot, 2 in critical after shooting in Northwest Atlanta

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot in Northwest Atlanta Sunday evening.

According to Atlanta police, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 641 Francis Place. When they arrived, officers located two males who appeared to have been shot and were in critical condition. A possible third victim had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle and is in stable condition, police said.

This is an active investigation and there is no information on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

