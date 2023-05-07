33-year-old man arrested for kidnapping, robbery in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 33-year-old man faces multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery after an incident in LaGrange, police officials told Atlanta News First.

According to LaGrange police officials, Justin Deshun Cameron was accused of getting into the driver-side back seat of 25-year-old Marquavious Brooks’ car as he was getting ready to drive and threatening him.

Justin Deshun Cameron was charged with kidnapping, strong-arm robbery, and terroristic threats. Brooks told officials that Cameron told him, “If you knew what was good for you, you would drive.”

Brooks later drove away from the area of Snelson Street and told police he was demanded to drive to Cameron’s 32-year-old ex-girlfriend Deatrice Rutledge’s home. Brooks told police officials he knew Rutledge was afraid of Cameron because he had a previous aggravated assault and false imprisonment charge that he was convicted of.

After refusing to drive to Rutledge’s home, Cameron “made several threats to kill Rutledge and demanded money in exchange for releasing Brooks. “Rutledge advised that she sent $200.00 to Cameron’s CashApp account. Brooks stated after Cameron received the money that he (Cameron) demanded to be brought back to his vehicle on Snelson Street,” LaGrange police officials said. “Brooks stated that he drove Cameron around for about 30 minutes, and during this time he reasonably believed that Cameron had a handgun or other weapon.”

Officials did not say how Rutledge and Brooks knew each other or when this incident specifically happened.

Cameron was later arrested at his home.

