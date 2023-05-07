33-year-old man sentenced to life for murder of his mother’s boyfriend

Positively Georgia
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 33-year-old Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing his mother’s longtime boyfriend in April 2019 in DeKalb County, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced.

According to officials, Victor Parson was found guilty on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Timothy Felts.

Officials said on April 14, 2019, Parson and his girlfriend traveled to the Orchard Walk Apartments on Flat Shoals Parkway to visit his mother and Felts, her boyfriend of 15 years. “After the visit, Parson and his girlfriend planned to return to their home in Knoxville, TN.

Officials said Parson’s girlfriend and his mother heard gunshots while they were in the bedroom and Parson’s mother found Felt with gunshot wounds while Parson stood over him with a gun in his hand. “When she attempted to wrestle the gun from Parson’s hands, he reached over her and fired at the victim twice more from the back,” officials added.

After leaving the scene, officials said Parson drove to his best friend’s home in Knoxville and “shot two more people using the same gun that he had used to murder Felts. Parson was taken into custody in Knoxville, TN, and confessed to his crimes.”

DeKalb Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Adams sentenced Parson to life in prison plus 15 years.

