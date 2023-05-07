Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crews set to begin work to widen Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County

James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County(Forsyth County Department of Communications)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, crews are scheduled to begin a project to widen a busy road in Forsyth County.

According to Forsyth County officials, preparations are set to begin to widen Old Atlanta Road along 3.1 miles from James Burgess Road to St. Marlo Country Club Parkway.

Motorists are being advised to drive cautiously and be aware of trucks and construction crews entering and leaving the road.

Delays are expected, according to Forsyth County officials. Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

“Fieldwork and tree clearing will continue daily for the next four to six months. Plans for the widening project include adding a lane in each direction, a 20-foot-wide median, sidewalk, and a 10-foot-wide multiuse trail,” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
Clayton County police officials need help locating young girls parents.
Girl reunited with missing parents in Clayton County

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
Illegal drugs seized in LaGrange, 45-year-old man charged
3200 Stone Road shooting
12-year-old girl shot in southwest Atlanta, shooter on the run
Police training near the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
MARTA police execute full-scale training exercise overnight
MARTA police execute full-scale training exercise overnight