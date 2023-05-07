Crews set to begin work to widen Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, crews are scheduled to begin a project to widen a busy road in Forsyth County.

According to Forsyth County officials, preparations are set to begin to widen Old Atlanta Road along 3.1 miles from James Burgess Road to St. Marlo Country Club Parkway.

Motorists are being advised to drive cautiously and be aware of trucks and construction crews entering and leaving the road.

Delays are expected, according to Forsyth County officials. Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

“Fieldwork and tree clearing will continue daily for the next four to six months. Plans for the widening project include adding a lane in each direction, a 20-foot-wide median, sidewalk, and a 10-foot-wide multiuse trail,” officials said.

