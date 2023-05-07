Positively Georgia
Drug bust leads to man arrested, charged with numerous crimes in LaGrange

(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars in LaGrange after a drug bust on Ringer Street.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, its Special Investigations Unit and uniformed patrol division completed a drug search warrant at a house on Ringer Street that resulted in the following being discovered:

  • Over 4 pounds of crack cocaine
  • About 200 Xanax pills
  • 9 lbs of marijuana
  • Powdered cocaine

During the warrant execution, officers arrested Frank Black, Sr., and charged him with the following crimes,

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Schedule 4 substance with intent to distribute

Black, Sr. was taken into custody and is being held at the Troup County Jail.

