Drug bust leads to man arrested, charged with numerous crimes in LaGrange
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars in LaGrange after a drug bust on Ringer Street.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, its Special Investigations Unit and uniformed patrol division completed a drug search warrant at a house on Ringer Street that resulted in the following being discovered:
- Over 4 pounds of crack cocaine
- About 200 Xanax pills
- 9 lbs of marijuana
- Powdered cocaine
During the warrant execution, officers arrested Frank Black, Sr., and charged him with the following crimes,
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of Schedule 4 substance with intent to distribute
Black, Sr. was taken into custody and is being held at the Troup County Jail.
