FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny this afternoon; Thundershowers possible tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on mostly sunny Sunday with high in the 80s. Thundershowers will be possible tonight.

Sunday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 79°

Chance of rain - 30% tonight

80s return today

It will be a spectacular Sunday with plenty of sunshine! Highs will reach into the 80s this afternoon for the first time this month.

A few thundershowers tonight

While much of Sunday will be dry, scattered thundershowers will move into the north Georgia mountains this evening around 6 p.m. Those showers will move south into the northern suburbs of metro Atlanta (Cherokee, north Fulton, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Hall counties) by 9 p.m. tonight with a coverage of 30%.

Forecast map for 9 p.m. tonight (Atlanta News First)

Warming up next week

Spring is back! We’ll see partly cloudy skies next week with temperatures warming into the upper 80s by Wednesday. A combination of heat and higher humidity will lead to a chance of pop-up storms each afternoon.

