Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny this afternoon; Thundershowers possible tonight

By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on mostly sunny Sunday with high in the 80s. Thundershowers will be possible tonight.

Sunday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 79°

Chance of rain - 30% tonight

80s return today

It will be a spectacular Sunday with plenty of sunshine! Highs will reach into the 80s this afternoon for the first time this month.

A few thundershowers tonight

While much of Sunday will be dry, scattered thundershowers will move into the north Georgia mountains this evening around 6 p.m. Those showers will move south into the northern suburbs of metro Atlanta (Cherokee, north Fulton, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Hall counties) by 9 p.m. tonight with a coverage of 30%.

Forecast map for 9 p.m. tonight
Forecast map for 9 p.m. tonight(Atlanta News First)

Warming up next week

Spring is back! We’ll see partly cloudy skies next week with temperatures warming into the upper 80s by Wednesday. A combination of heat and higher humidity will lead to a chance of pop-up storms each afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
Clayton County police officials need help locating young girls parents.
Girl reunited with missing parents in Clayton County

Latest News

Mostly sunny, 80s today; A few thundershowers tonight
Mostly sunny, 80s today; A few thundershowers tonight
Temperatures climb to the 80s!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry tonight, rain chance late Sunday
Temperatures climb to the 80s!
First Alert | Late day rain Sunday
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather arrives this weekend