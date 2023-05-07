FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny this afternoon; Thundershowers possible tonight
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on mostly sunny Sunday with high in the 80s. Thundershowers will be possible tonight.
Sunday’s summary
High - 82°
Normal high - 79°
Chance of rain - 30% tonight
80s return today
It will be a spectacular Sunday with plenty of sunshine! Highs will reach into the 80s this afternoon for the first time this month.
A few thundershowers tonight
While much of Sunday will be dry, scattered thundershowers will move into the north Georgia mountains this evening around 6 p.m. Those showers will move south into the northern suburbs of metro Atlanta (Cherokee, north Fulton, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Hall counties) by 9 p.m. tonight with a coverage of 30%.
Warming up next week
Spring is back! We’ll see partly cloudy skies next week with temperatures warming into the upper 80s by Wednesday. A combination of heat and higher humidity will lead to a chance of pop-up storms each afternoon.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.