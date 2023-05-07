Georgia veterans work on community outreach for VFW Day of Service

ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s no secret that America’s veterans are an underserved demographic, so May 6 has been designated National VFW Day of Service.

“So, we got there and there,” said VFW Post 5408 Commander Dwayne Kilbourne, pointing to pallets of food. “Chips are good?”

Kilbourne may no longer be in the Marines, but he’s still a Marine.

And, in a way, he’s still putting others first.

“We’re here to serve,” Kilbourne said. “We served in uniform, and now we’re outside of the uniform. It’s important that we give back.”

It’s all part of the VFW’s nearly 6,000 posts to ingratiate themselves to the communities in which they reside.

Post 5408 decided to go with a drive-thru meal giveaway.

“A lot of members of the community really need some help this time of year,” Kilbourne said.

But 5408 can’t do it alone. So, they enlisted Sweetwater Mission and Development Director Debbie Ginocchio, who specializes in feeding people.

We’re here to help everybody,” Ginocchio said. “There are too many people out there who are starving, their kids are starving, and it shouldn’t be.”

For most, the meals will likely last just a day. But it lets Cobb County know that veterans are here and they care.

“They did their share,” Ginocchio said. “They shouldn’t be in this situation.”

But today isn’t a day to dwell on “should,” but rather “can,” with a sprinkle of gratitude.

“You know, really, it’s touching,” Kilbourne said. “You can’t walk in anyone’s shoes. You don’t know where they’re at in their life. But we’re maybe, hopefully, able to bring a smile today, and who knows what that does for them tomorrow?”

Proving that serving doesn’t end when you’re done wearing the uniform.

