Illegal drugs seized in LaGrange, 45-year-old man charged

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 45-year-old man faces multiple charges after police in LaGrange seized illegal drugs while executing a search warrant on Saturday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., authorities including members of the LaGrange Police Departments’ Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Ringer Street.

Officials said 126 grams of cocaine, 200 Xanax tablets, 261 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of powder cocaine, and other items were seized by police.

Officials said Frank Black Sr. was taken into custody and faces trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a Schedule 4 substance with intent to distribute. Officials add that Black Sr. was on felony probation at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to Troup County Jail.

