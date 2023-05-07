Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

LaGrange man arrested on numerous charges, including kidnapping

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including kidnapping.

According to officials, Maquavious Brooks and Deatrice Ruthledge drove to the police department on May 7 around 4:30 a.m. to report an incident involving allegedly suspect Justin Deshun Cameron.

Victims say that Brooks was preparing to drive away from a residence on Snelson Street when Cameron hopped into the rear seat of the driver’s side and demanded Brooks drive, saying, “If you knew what was good for you, you would drive.”

While driving, Cameron ordered Brooks to take the suspect to Rutledge’s location, which is Cameron’s ex-girlfriend.

Brooks says he knew Rutledge was afraid of the suspect because of a previous conviction of aggravated assault and false imprisonment involving the woman. Therefore, he refused to drive him to her location.

After Cameron demanded Brooks call the ex-girlfriend, he took the phone, made several threats to kill the driver, and insisted Rutledge send him money for his release.

After Rutledge sent $200, Brooks says Cameron ordered to be taken back to his vehicle on Snelson Street.

Additionally, Brooks says during the 30-minute drive, he had reason to believe the suspect possessed a gun and other weapons.

Cameron was ultimately charged with kidnapping, strong-arm robbery, and two counts of felony terroristic threats.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn
U.S. Marshals offering $50K reward for murder suspect that could be in Atlanta

Latest News

Kerri Gray with son Grayson
New gang charges for accused child killers
Georgia Film Academy
Writers’ strike impacting Georgia camera rental warehouses, film crews
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2007 file photo, Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others...
Possible writers’ strike could have major impact on Georgia film industry
Marine combat veteran held captive in Iran honored in Roswell
1979 Iranian hostage, Marine combat veteran honored in Roswell
1979 Iranian hostage, Marine combat veteran honored in Roswell