MARTA police execute full-scale training exercise overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cries to save the trees could be heard echoing throughout the bottom floor of the Marta train station near the Georgia World Congress Center.

“We wanted them to understand that we wanted MARTA not to tear down trees and cut down trees without considering the environment,” said Jean Ward.

The thing is, this protest was not real. Ward, who is the police chaplain, was standing in as an actor. This is just one exercise in a full-scale training that took place early Sunday morning.

“It’s basically a controlled environment where we can simulate real-life events and give our officers an opportunity to work out these scenarios,” said Sgt. Deneya Littles, MARTA Police Department public information officer.

During the protest, officers practiced the best ways to keep the crowd under control, leading to some protesters being detained.

“It got very emotional, very engaging and it became real for them, but they kept their composure,” said Ward.

Police training at MARTA station in Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

Simultaneously on the upper level, a hostage negotiation exercise was underway. Three armed gunmen took over a MARTA bus holding more than 30 passengers hostage.

“It was a good scenario to let our officers see how they could figure out how to get those suspects off the bus while minimizing harm to the passengers,” said Littles.

Littles said these are scenarios that not only MARTA police but all officers should be prepared to face. This intensive training was the first to take place in three years, after a pause due to the pandemic.

Ward said he volunteered his time because he wants to be a part of the solution and get to know the officers in his community.

“People are always thinking negatively about police officers and I believe when we talk about that we need to be part of the solution instead of just talking about the problem,” he said.

