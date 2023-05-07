Positively Georgia
Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

