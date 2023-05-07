Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian who was pushing a shopping cart was struck and killed by a car in Bibb County early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Shurling Drive at the intersection of Pinehill Drive around 12:42 a.m. after the Macon-Bibb 911 Center received reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim who was wearing all dark clothing and was hit. Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Officials said the female victim did not have any identification on her.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle did return to the scene.

This fatal collision is under investigation. Anyone with information about the identity of the female is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

