Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
Clayton County police officials need help locating young girls parents.
Girl reunited with missing parents in Clayton County

Latest News

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
3200 Stone Road shooting
12-year-old girl shot in southwest Atlanta, shooter on the run
Police training near the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
MARTA police execute full-scale training exercise overnight
MARTA police execute full-scale training exercise overnight