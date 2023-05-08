Positively Georgia
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in DeKalb County, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are working to learn what led to a deadly head-on crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Fairington Road near Willowick Drive around 2:43 a.m. When officers got on scene, they found two cars that had damage and were involved in the crash. A man in his 20s was driving one car and a man in his 50s was driving another car with a man in his 60s as a passenger.

According to investigators, the driver in his 20s was attempting to pass another car when he collided with the other car head-on. The man in his 20s later died from his injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the other car was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. Police have not released the identities of the victims.

