Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

9 years: Murder of couple at Lake Oconee home remains unsolved

9 years: Murder of couple at Lake Oconee home remains unsolved
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been 9 years since a couple was found brutally murdered in their Lake Oconee community in Putnam County.

Russell and Shirley Dermond, both in their 80s, were killed in 2014.

Russell was found decapitated in the garage of their Lake Oconee home and the body of Shirley was found in the lake days later.

But what hasn’t been found, is an answer.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told Atlanta News First it’s a case he won’t give up on.

“We’re still endeavoring to find out who it is and I hope we will at some point in time,” he said. “Somebody knows something now, it’s more than one person involved in that case.”

According to Sills, there are some updates in the case.

Sills said he took physical evidence to a lab in Texas that was able to analyze some of it and get DNA.

Sills continued to say in February they had some positive results, but that information still has to go to the FBI for more testing.

Until then, he said he will keep working on the case.

“It’s very frustrating to me,” Sills said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
Clayton County police officials need help locating young girls parents.
Girl reunited with missing parents in Clayton County

Latest News

Shooting at 641 Francis Place in Northwest Atlanta.
2 dead, 1 injured in Northwest Atlanta shooting, investigation underway
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN
Georgia mother and son graduate on the same weekend ahead of Mother's Day
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-75 South in Marietta