Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Boot Girls’ not afraid of confrontations with booting employees

The “Boot Girls” recall a chaotic moment when they say a booting company employee confronted them.
Officials warn to weigh your risks before removing a boot.
By Amanda Rose
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a viral video on TikTok, an Atlanta booting company is trying to put a metal boot on a car until the owner pays a $75 fine.

At the same time, a best friend duo called ‘the Boot Girls in Buckhead’ are trying to do their job. They’re removing the boot for a lower price, so the owner pays them instead.

The pair have a magic key that unlocks the boot to do it.

That interaction, however, turns physical. The ‘Boot Girls,’ who wear ski masks to remain anonymous, say it was a chaotic moment but they’re not afraid.

“He just ran up on us. He kind of stepped on me. He stepped on both of us,” said ‘the Boot Girls in Buckhead.’

RELATED: Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots

It isn’t the first time the pair have been confronted by a booting company employee who disapproves of what they’re doing. Still, they say the hundreds of dollars in cash are well worth the risk.

“We are not looking for no smoke with no boot companies no nothing. We do carry pepper spray and it’s whatever. But we’re just here to take a boot off,” said ‘the Boot Girls in Buckhead.’

“I’ve represented lots of people who have been shot, stabbed, run over by booting company attendants,” said Matt Wetherington, an Atlanta attorney.

Wetherington loves what the boot girls are doing, but cautions against it. He says the potential for violence is very real, as is the potential for being arrested.

While damaging or stealing a metal boot is illegal, Atlanta Police say it’s also illegal to take the boot off potentially leading to charges like theft of services, criminal trespass, and more.

“The law doesn’t have to be crystal clear for you to be arrested or for a parking lot owner to sue you. You can do whatever you want and deal with the consequences later and it’s going to be substantially higher than 75 dollars,” said Wetherington.

Instead, Wetherington says you should pay the booting fee and take it up with your credit card company by disputing the charge or filing a small claims lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Latest News

Paul Samuels
Stigma through the eyes of 3 people living with mental illness
Surveillance photo of individual wanted in connection to armed robbery in Atlanta.
Police search for person wanted in connection to robbery in Atlanta
Illegal dumping off Cheshire Bridge Road
City of Atlanta works to clean up blighted properties on Cheshire Bridge Road
Train blockages in West Atlanta.
Train crossing complaints rise in Atlanta, Georgia as rail profits soar