‘Boot Girls’ not afraid of confrontations with booting employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a viral video on TikTok, an Atlanta booting company is trying to put a metal boot on a car until the owner pays a $75 fine.

At the same time, a best friend duo called ‘the Boot Girls in Buckhead’ are trying to do their job. They’re removing the boot for a lower price, so the owner pays them instead.

The pair have a magic key that unlocks the boot to do it.

That interaction, however, turns physical. The ‘Boot Girls,’ who wear ski masks to remain anonymous, say it was a chaotic moment but they’re not afraid.

“He just ran up on us. He kind of stepped on me. He stepped on both of us,” said ‘the Boot Girls in Buckhead.’

It isn’t the first time the pair have been confronted by a booting company employee who disapproves of what they’re doing. Still, they say the hundreds of dollars in cash are well worth the risk.

“We are not looking for no smoke with no boot companies no nothing. We do carry pepper spray and it’s whatever. But we’re just here to take a boot off,” said ‘the Boot Girls in Buckhead.’

“I’ve represented lots of people who have been shot, stabbed, run over by booting company attendants,” said Matt Wetherington, an Atlanta attorney.

Wetherington loves what the boot girls are doing, but cautions against it. He says the potential for violence is very real, as is the potential for being arrested.

While damaging or stealing a metal boot is illegal, Atlanta Police say it’s also illegal to take the boot off potentially leading to charges like theft of services, criminal trespass, and more.

“The law doesn’t have to be crystal clear for you to be arrested or for a parking lot owner to sue you. You can do whatever you want and deal with the consequences later and it’s going to be substantially higher than 75 dollars,” said Wetherington.

Instead, Wetherington says you should pay the booting fee and take it up with your credit card company by disputing the charge or filing a small claims lawsuit.

