Chastain Arts Center “Kickstart Summer Camps”

By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chastain Arts Center manager Alma Kadri came into the studio to talk about the “Kickstart Summer Camp” that starts on June 5.

Sophia Kong talked about her experience at the summer camp and showcased some of her art pieces. Her favorite part of the summer camp was all the art as well as the dancing.

They also offer Yoga, hip-hop dance and different kinds of arts. Each week there is a different artwork or theme.

Camp registration is from June 5 through Aug 4.

