Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

City of Atlanta works to clean up blighted properties on Cheshire Bridge Road

Atlanta News First exposed the eyesore last month.
By Adam Murphy
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the Timeless Tattoo parlor on Cheshire Bridge Road, there is quite the buzz about how timely the city of Atlanta was about cleaning up an illegal dumpsite next door.

Jasmine Maskell owns the parlor and said the clean-up was long overdue.

“100 percent Impressed with how they got on top of it,” Maskell said.

Atlanta News First exposed the eyesore last month when there was household trash spilling out of a dumpster, construction materials scattered across the pavement, and graffiti covering abandoned businesses. That’s when code enforcement jumped into action.

“Immediately they came and gathered up all the trash around the area. It has been about two solid weeks of good clean-up,” Maskell said.

It’s part of a citywide effort to eliminate blight and clean up Atlanta. In April, city leaders opened a new public works command center to help them identify and eradicate the worst eyesores.

“Now that we know this is a hot spot that we have we’re going to make sure that we capture that information with our analytics teams, so we know this is a problem area so we’re going to frequently respond to these locations to try to resolve these issues,” Atlanta Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Anou Sothsavath said.

Back on Cheshire Bridge Road, business owners now hope this vacant property will be properly secured or better yet purchased so that it doesn’t become a dumping ground again.

“Now we just really want businesses to open here, three solid businesses to open, so that we don’t have to keep calling about this issue anymore,” Maskell said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Latest News

Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls’ not afraid of confrontations with booting employees
Paul Samuels
Stigma through the eyes of 3 people living with mental illness
Surveillance photo of individual wanted in connection to armed robbery in Atlanta.
Police search for person wanted in connection to robbery in Atlanta
Train blockages in West Atlanta.
Train crossing complaints rise in Atlanta, Georgia as rail profits soar