City of Atlanta works to clean up blighted properties on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the Timeless Tattoo parlor on Cheshire Bridge Road, there is quite the buzz about how timely the city of Atlanta was about cleaning up an illegal dumpsite next door.

Jasmine Maskell owns the parlor and said the clean-up was long overdue.

“100 percent Impressed with how they got on top of it,” Maskell said.

Atlanta News First exposed the eyesore last month when there was household trash spilling out of a dumpster, construction materials scattered across the pavement, and graffiti covering abandoned businesses. That’s when code enforcement jumped into action.

“Immediately they came and gathered up all the trash around the area. It has been about two solid weeks of good clean-up,” Maskell said.

It’s part of a citywide effort to eliminate blight and clean up Atlanta. In April, city leaders opened a new public works command center to help them identify and eradicate the worst eyesores.

“Now that we know this is a hot spot that we have we’re going to make sure that we capture that information with our analytics teams, so we know this is a problem area so we’re going to frequently respond to these locations to try to resolve these issues,” Atlanta Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Anou Sothsavath said.

Back on Cheshire Bridge Road, business owners now hope this vacant property will be properly secured or better yet purchased so that it doesn’t become a dumping ground again.

“Now we just really want businesses to open here, three solid businesses to open, so that we don’t have to keep calling about this issue anymore,” Maskell said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.