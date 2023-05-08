Civil rights icon Andrew Young receives ‘Nobel Prize in Law’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Civil rights icon Andrew Young received the World Peace and Liberty Award from the World Jurist Association at a meeting in Madrid on Monday.

The prize, often called the “Nobel Prize in Law,” is awarded to those “that have distinguished themselves for their commitment to the promotion of peace through law and the rule of law as a guarantor of freedom,” according to the association. They said past recipients include Nelson Mandela, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Winston Churchill. Young will become the seventh recipient of the award.

Young has been a force for civil rights in the United States and abroad since the early 1960s. He joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1960 and played a role in negotiations during civil rights campaigns in Birmingham, St. Augustine, Florida, Selma, Alabama and Atlanta during the mid-1960s. Young later helped draft the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

He was also a close confidante of Martin Luther King Jr. and was at his side when he died in 1968. Young was appointed executive vice president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference after King’s death, a position he held until 1970.

Young served in Congress representing Georgia’s 5th district before becoming the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. During his time at the UN, he helped broker a settlement leading to the end of the Zimbabwe War of Independence.

Young was Mayor of Atlanta from 1982 to 1990 and was instrumental in bringing both the 1988 Democratic National Convention and the 1996 Summer Olympics to the city. He served as co-chair of the 1996 Games. He also later created the Southern African Enterprise Development Fund and the Andrew Young Foundation.

