Deadly double shooting under investigation in Walton County

MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly double shooting from over the weekend.

It happened Sunday on the 1800 block of River Run Road in the Apalachee Falls subdivision. Officials say one of the victims died.

Deputies say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation continues. If you have any information, contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

