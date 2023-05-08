Death of 5-month-old baby being investigated by Atlanta police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are working to find out how an infant died Sunday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to a person down call on the 1700 block of Johnson Road. When they arrived, they found a 5-month-old baby unresponsive.

The infant was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead, they said.

Police say the manner of death will be determined by an autopsy and that the investigation is ongoing.

