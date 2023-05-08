Positively Georgia
First Alert: Wet morning commute north of the city

Isolated showers possible in metro through the day
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A First Alert is in place for the morning commute as heavy rain and isolated storms look likely north of the city.

Our coverage of rain will taper through the morning, leaving us with just a chance of isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will warm nicely this afternoon, topping out in the low 80s.

Through the overnight, lows will drop into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

This week will stay unsettled and warm with isolated afternoon storms possible and temperatures in the 80s.

By the weekend, storm chances go up slightly as do the temperatures. Come Sunday, some of our southern communities could hit 90 degrees with metro in the upper 80s!

Isolated storms possible this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
(ANF)
Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the mid 60s.
(ANF)
Summer-like set up this week with warm afternoon and afternoon storms possible.
(ANF)

