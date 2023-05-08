Positively Georgia
Georgia Democrats, in letter to Gov. Kemp, call for special session on ‘firearm related public safety’

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.(Source: WANF)
By Patrick Quinn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, a contingency of Georgia Democrats signed a letter urging Governor Brian Kemp to call a special legislative session on the issue of “firearm-related public safety.”

The letter was signed by State Senator Nabilah Islam (D- District 7), Representative Pedro Marin (D-District 96), Rep. Gregg Kennard (D-District 101), and Rep. Ruwa Romman (D- District 97).

“This must stop,” wrote the four lawmakers.

“We owe it to hard-working Georgia families who deserve to go to work or go to school without fear that they or one of their loved ones will not come home,” the lawmakers continued.

The motivation behind the letter was apparent in their first two paragraphs.

In the first sentence of the letter, lawmakers pointed to the mass shooting in midtown Atlanta on May 3. One woman, Amy St. Pierre, died as a result of that shooting. Four others were injured in a shooting at a medical facility.

A day later, three people were killed in a mass shooting at a Mcdonald’s in Moultrie, Ga.

“These shootings are a clear demonstration of how Georgia’s firearm-related laws are insufficient to protect our citizens, and our constituents are demanding action,” the letter continued.

The Democrat lawmakers contend that calling a special session is within the authority of the governor, granted by the state constitution.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee called a special session less than a month after a school shooting at The Covenant School.

A date for that session has not been set yet.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Governor’s Office for their reaction to this call for a special session. A spokesperson did not immediately respond.

On Wednesday evening, Gov. Kemp issued a statement following the shooting in Midtown:

