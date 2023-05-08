Home damaged by fire in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning in Decatur.

DeKalb Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 2100 block of Barbara Lane around 3:20 a.m. and found flames coming from the one-story home.

The house suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who live in the home.

The cause is being investigated.

