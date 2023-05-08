Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Home damaged by fire in DeKalb County

The scene of an early morning house fire on Barbara Lane in Decatur.
The scene of an early morning house fire on Barbara Lane in Decatur.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning in Decatur.

DeKalb Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 2100 block of Barbara Lane around 3:20 a.m. and found flames coming from the one-story home.

The house suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who live in the home.

The cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69

Latest News

A Gwinnett County community gathered in front of Discover Wings on Saturday night
Family remembers man killed inside metro Atlanta restaurant, still pushing for answers
Shooting at 641 Francis Place in Northwest Atlanta.
2 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting
Russell and Shirley Dermond
9 years: Murder of couple at Lake Oconee home remains unsolved
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN