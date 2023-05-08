Hundreds of luxury apartments part of development proposed in Lilburn

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Change could be on the way for a city in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties.

The City of Lilburn, the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority and RangeWater Real Estate are partnering for a big development project for Old Town Lilburn in Gwinnett County.

Some worry about the scope of the project and the congestion that could come with it. Others say this public and private project brings much-needed attention to an industrial space off Railroad Avenue.

Hugh Wilkerson and his wife Rowann have owned and operated Antiques in Old Town for nearly 30 years out of one of the historic buildings in Lilburn off Main Street.

They’re hopeful about what could be built right behind their business.

“It was heavy industrial for all these years and now it can come back around as retail and residential living space for apartments, said Hugh Wilkerson. “I think it would be a perfect opportunity for something to happen like that.”

The plans for this public-private project include more than 260 luxury apartments.

The proposal also calls for a restaurant, a gaming hall and a public-private parking deck with around 700 spaces.

The plans, Hugh Wilkerson says, could bring more customers to Main Street and fix up an area that could use some attention.

“There’s going to be a lot of development that’s coming along that’s going to encourage people to be here,” Wilkerson said.

Some area residents told Atlanta News First they’re concerned more than 200 new apartments could bring more traffic to the area.

Others say they rather see more affordable housing than luxury apartments built in Lilburn.

“We’re looking at luxury apartments which is going to be pretty expensive and people in Gwinnett need more affordable housing,” one resident told Atlanta News First. “Because who’s going to move there from here, that’s the problem, we need more housing for people who live here.”

Wilkerson says he hopes whatever fills up the industrial space will fit into the fabric of the community.

“I would like to have some sort of historical attachment to it to reflect our railroad history in this town, but whatever they do it will be nice.”

You can weigh in Monday evening.

The Mayor and City Council will hold the 2nd and final public hearing on the proposed rezoning at 7:30 p.m. at Lilburn City Hall.

