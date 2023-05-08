Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County corrections officer was arrested on Saturday and charged with drug trafficking.

On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., Tamere Bell, a corrections officer at Lee State Prison, was arrested for attempting to bring six bundles of methamphetamine and tobacco into the prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Bell entered the facility after a quick break and refused to put her work bag through the X-ray machine.

Six bundles of methamphetamines and tobacco were found in the bag, according to the Department of Corrections. Bell’s vehicle was also searched and additional bundles of tobacco were discovered.

She was charged with crossing the guard line with items prohibited, trafficking methamphetamines and violation of oath.

“We salute the hundreds of dedicated officers for upholding integrity and ensuring contraband stays out of the hands of offenders in our facilities, regardless of how it may be delivered,” Joan Heath, director of the Office of Public Affairs, said in an email to WALB.

