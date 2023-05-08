Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Bell entered the facility after a quick break and refused to put her work bag through the X-ray machine.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County corrections officer was arrested on Saturday and charged with drug trafficking.

On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., Tamere Bell, a corrections officer at Lee State Prison, was arrested for attempting to bring six bundles of methamphetamine and tobacco into the prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Bell entered the facility after a quick break and refused to put her work bag through the X-ray machine.

Six bundles of methamphetamines and tobacco were found in the bag, according to the Department of Corrections. Bell’s vehicle was also searched and additional bundles of tobacco were discovered.

She was charged with crossing the guard line with items prohibited, trafficking methamphetamines and violation of oath.

“We salute the hundreds of dedicated officers for upholding integrity and ensuring contraband stays out of the hands of offenders in our facilities, regardless of how it may be delivered,” Joan Heath, director of the Office of Public Affairs, said in an email to WALB.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn
U.S. Marshals offering $50K reward for murder suspect that could be in Atlanta

Latest News

Kerri Gray with son Grayson
New gang charges for accused child killers
Georgia Film Academy
Writers’ strike impacting Georgia camera rental warehouses, film crews
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2007 file photo, Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others...
Possible writers’ strike could have major impact on Georgia film industry
Marine combat veteran held captive in Iran honored in Roswell
1979 Iranian hostage, Marine combat veteran honored in Roswell
1979 Iranian hostage, Marine combat veteran honored in Roswell