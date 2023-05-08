Metro Atlanta has 2nd highest rate of identity theft in U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is the second worst city for identity theft according to a recent report by Upgraded Points.

Per the report, an increase in online shopping during the pandemic brought on an unprecedented surge in identity theft. Cases rose from roughly 86,000 in 2001 to over 650,000 in 2019. The report also states that criminals were able to take advantage of the people applying for government assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rush to distribute benefits.

Identity theft is more common in Southern states according to the report. Georgia led with 55.9 reports per 10,000 residents in 2022. The Atlanta metro area had about 75.2 identity theft reports per 10,000 people. Miami came in first place with 87.3 reports and Houston in third with 63.0 reports per 10,000 people.

Researchers used information collected from the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book 2022 and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. To see the list and more information on their research you can visit here.

