Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Narcan available after an increase in Opioid-related overdoses

According to researchers, an increase in drug-related overdoses have increased during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Narcan has been made available for over-the-counter purchase after officials have seen an increase in Opioid-related overdoses in Georgia.

According to researchers, officials have seen an increase in drug-related overdoses during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overdose deaths have also rapidly increased in Georgia. Between 2019 and 2021, Opioid-related overdoses have increased by 101 percent, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Researchers say some older teenagers and adults have started using drugs recreationally. “Over time, they either intentionally take fentanyl or it is cut into drugs they are already using,” according to researchers.

RELATED: Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis

Help is available to keep your child alive if they overdose on fentanyl or any other powerful opioid. Officials have said that Narcan has recently been made available for over-the-counter purchase.

RELATED: Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Latest News

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
The Southeast’s largest fireworks show returned to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.
Tickets on sale for ‘Look Up Atlanta,’ southeast’s largest fireworks show
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties