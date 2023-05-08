Narcan available after an increase in Opioid-related overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Narcan has been made available for over-the-counter purchase after officials have seen an increase in Opioid-related overdoses in Georgia.

According to researchers, officials have seen an increase in drug-related overdoses during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overdose deaths have also rapidly increased in Georgia. Between 2019 and 2021, Opioid-related overdoses have increased by 101 percent, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Researchers say some older teenagers and adults have started using drugs recreationally. “Over time, they either intentionally take fentanyl or it is cut into drugs they are already using,” according to researchers.

RELATED: Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis

Help is available to keep your child alive if they overdose on fentanyl or any other powerful opioid. Officials have said that Narcan has recently been made available for over-the-counter purchase.

RELATED: Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.