New hard hats add additional safety for construction workers

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -New hard hats are being rolled out on construction sites in Atlanta to provide better safety to construction workers.

“It’s been the same hard hat for decades. And as technology advances, we’re able to offer a more protective piece of equipment for all the trade partners one site,” said Grant Hill, the senior safety manager for McCarthy Building Company.

What’s different about the hard hats?

“The first thing that pops out is the chin strap. Which helps for working at heights. These hard hats are originally used for climbing,” said Hill. “You have front, side and back protection.”

Protection is crucial in the construction industry.

“Our motto at McCarthy is take pride in safety,” said Hill.

According to the CDC, the construction industry has more brain injuries than any other workplace.

“In the construction industry, 25% of its fatalities come from brain injures,” said Hill.

That’s why all 8,000 of Mccarthy’s nationwide employees will be wearing these soon-and other contracting companies are doing the same.

“General contractors, traders, owners, are seeing this new advancement in technology and they’re taking advantage of it as well,” said Hill.

Full implementation of the new helmets within McCarthy will be by July first.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

