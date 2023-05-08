Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Northside Medical Midtown working to reopen as hospital navigates deadly shooting

Northside Medical
Northside Medical(Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just five days after a deadly shooting rocked Northside Medical Midtown, the Atlanta hospital is picking up the pieces.

Two of the women injured in the shooting have been identified as Northside employees. The victims work at the Laureate Medical Group.

Hospital officials tell Atlanta News First the Laureate’s offices remain closed as management finalizes preparations to resume patient care.

On Friday, Northside Hospital held “A Day of Reflection” to remember the life of Amy St. Pierre, the woman who died in the shooting. Community members also reflected on the four victims still fighting for their lives: Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Danie, and Alesha Hollinger.

RELATED: Family of woman killed in Midtown Atlanta shooting releases statement

Northside Medical Midtown released the following statement as the hospital works to resume operations:

The Northside Hospital Foundation has created a fund to support those impacted by the Northside Medical Midtown shooting. To donate, click here.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Latest News

Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
Kimball Bridge Road closes for construction
Kimball Bridge Road closes for construction
The product that has given the world its best-known taste was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May...
ATLVault: May 8, 1886, the day Coca-Cola was first served
A section of Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta is closing down for a year to get expanded and...
Section of Kimball Bridge Road closes for a year for construction
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately