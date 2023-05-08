Northside Medical Midtown working to reopen as hospital navigates deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just five days after a deadly shooting rocked Northside Medical Midtown, the Atlanta hospital is picking up the pieces.

Two of the women injured in the shooting have been identified as Northside employees. The victims work at the Laureate Medical Group.

Hospital officials tell Atlanta News First the Laureate’s offices remain closed as management finalizes preparations to resume patient care.

On Friday, Northside Hospital held “A Day of Reflection” to remember the life of Amy St. Pierre, the woman who died in the shooting. Community members also reflected on the four victims still fighting for their lives: Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Danie, and Alesha Hollinger.

Northside Medical Midtown released the following statement as the hospital works to resume operations:

“Since the tragedy at Northside Medical Midtown on May 3, Northside Hospital has been working across many areas to help affected employees and patients. Two of the shooting victims being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital are Northside employees who work at the Laureate Medical Group. Earlier today, most practices at Northside Medical Midtown officially reopened. The Laureate Medical Group offices at the building remain closed today while Laureate finalizes preparations to resume patient care. Laureate has been communicating updates to its patients and staff throughout the weekend. Employees and physicians are returning to the facility — reuniting under a heavy cloud of grief yet resuming their important services to their patients and their families. They are being greeted by additional uniformed security officers, Northside spiritual leaders, human resources representatives, and behavioral and spiritual health counselors. Physicians are encouraged to participate in a peer-to-peer support service, also being provided at Northside Midtown. The Caring for the Caregiver Support Group will be onsite and activated this Wednesday, May 10. Northside’s Spiritual Health team has been onsite at Grady to provide comfort and counseling to the victims’ families. The Northside Hospital Foundation has been coordinating outreach efforts directed to the victims and their families.

The Northside Hospital Foundation has created a fund to support those impacted by the Northside Medical Midtown shooting. To donate, click here.

