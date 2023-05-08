Police search for person wanted in connection to robbery in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Atlanta police officials, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit have asked for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of being involved in an armed robbery at West End Mall in March.

Officials said officers responded to 817 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW around 6:34 p.m. on March 29 after reports of a robbery. According to investigators, a “guard for Brinks had been robbed at gunpoint after making a cash pickup at the location.” After leaving the location, the person is accused of pointing a gun at the guard and demanding cash and later leaving the scene.

Officials described the individual as a tall and slender 18 to 25-year-old African-American. Officials said the individual was wearing a Black bubble coat, Black pants, White socks, and Black Nike slide sandals.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

