Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Section of Kimball Bridge Road closes for a year for construction

A section of Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta is closing down for a year to get expanded and...
A section of Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta is closing down for a year to get expanded and upgraded.(WANF)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A section of Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta is closing down for a year to get expanded and upgraded.

The road is being raised and changed from a two-lane road to a four-lane road.

A median, path, sidewalks, and better lighting are also being added to the area.

This construction will last a year.

Message boards have been added by the Georgia Department of Transportation to the area to warn drivers about the closure.

To detour the construction, use North Point Parkway or Northwinds Parkway and go to either Old Milton Parkway or Haynes Bridge Road.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Latest News

Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
Kimball Bridge Road closes for construction
Kimball Bridge Road closes for construction
The product that has given the world its best-known taste was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May...
ATLVault: May 8, 1886, the day Coca-Cola was first served
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately