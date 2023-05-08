Section of Kimball Bridge Road closes for a year for construction

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A section of Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta is closing down for a year to get expanded and upgraded.

The road is being raised and changed from a two-lane road to a four-lane road.

A median, path, sidewalks, and better lighting are also being added to the area.

This construction will last a year.

Message boards have been added by the Georgia Department of Transportation to the area to warn drivers about the closure.

To detour the construction, use North Point Parkway or Northwinds Parkway and go to either Old Milton Parkway or Haynes Bridge Road.

