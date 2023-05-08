St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: finding cures, saving children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The countdown is on for the St. Jude Research Hospital Dream Home Giveaway!

On May 11, raffle tickets for a 2,450-square-foot home in Buford will go on sale. Each ticket will cost $100 each.

The home isn’t the only prize available:

Tickets reserved by May 11 are eligible for a $2,500 Target gift card

Tickets reserved by May 12 are eligible for a Delta Vacations package worth up to $10,000

Tickets reserved by June 9 are eligible for a 2023 Dodge Hornet

Tickets reserved by July 14 are eligible for a $10,000 gift certificate

The goal is to raise over $1.5 million for St. Jude Research Hospital and its fight to end childhood cancer.

St. Jude Development Representative Rosa Servin joins Atlanta News First to talk more about how you can get involved.

You can reserve a ticket by calling 800-592-1595 or clicking here.

