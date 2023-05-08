Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: finding cures, saving children

St. Jude Research Hospital
St. Jude Research Hospital(Action News 5)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The countdown is on for the St. Jude Research Hospital Dream Home Giveaway!

On May 11, raffle tickets for a 2,450-square-foot home in Buford will go on sale. Each ticket will cost $100 each.

The home isn’t the only prize available:

  • Tickets reserved by May 11 are eligible for a $2,500 Target gift card
  • Tickets reserved by May 12 are eligible for a Delta Vacations package worth up to $10,000
  • Tickets reserved by June 9 are eligible for a 2023 Dodge Hornet
  • Tickets reserved by July 14 are eligible for a $10,000 gift certificate

The goal is to raise over $1.5 million for St. Jude Research Hospital and its fight to end childhood cancer.

St. Jude Development Representative Rosa Servin joins Atlanta News First to talk more about how you can get involved.

READ MORE: The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

You can reserve a ticket by calling 800-592-1595 or clicking here.

ANF+: Former St. Jude patient reflects on battle with childhood cancer

St. Jude: Cedric's Story

ANF+: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Home Signing

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway floor signing

ANF+: More about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Latest News

St Jude Research Hospital
Doctors at St. Jude help baby Cameron battle leukemia
St Jude Research Hospital
Family of 2-year-old Erielle opens up about her cancer diagnosis
St Jude Research Hospital
Doctors at St. Jude help baby Cameron battle leukemia
St Jude Research Hospital
Action News First at 9 p.m. second half (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD - VOD - clipped version