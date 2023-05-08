Positively Georgia
Tickets on sale for ‘Look Up Atlanta,’ southeast’s largest fireworks show

The Southeast’s largest fireworks show returned to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.(WGCL)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park this year and you can get your tickets for “Look Up Atlanta” today.

Just like in years past, there will be a variety of family-friendly activities, entertainment and music leading up to the phenomenal fireworks display leading up to the July 4th holiday. Headlining the event is the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. More acts are expected to be announced at a later date.

“Look Up Atlanta” will take place Saturday, July 1. It will air exclusively on Peachtree TV from 5-10 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale for $10 for general admission lawn seating. There is also a VIP option for $40 for adults and $20 for kids under 12.

VIP Village tickets include a “premium viewing area for on-stage entertainment, unique experiences and activities, experiential activities from Atlanta’s top sports teams, access to Appetite Avenue featuring a variety of food and beverage options for purchase, and dedicated restrooms and bars,” according to organizers.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

Have what it takes to perform live at the event? Applications are open to all Georgia residents through May 26. They said live auditions will be held at Georgia World Congress Center June 6 and 7, with the winning performers announced Friday, June 9. Click here to enter the Georgia Music Showcase.

For tickets, visit LookUpATL.com.

