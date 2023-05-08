Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

U.S. Marshals offering 50K reward for murder suspect hiding in Atlanta

17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn
17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn(U.S. Marshals Services)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U.S. Marshals Services are offering $50,000 for the arrest of a Philadelphia teen wanted in connection to a murder case and reportedly hiding in Atlanta.

On Sept. 27, 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn and four others allegedly ambushed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizade outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia.

Authorities say the four people involved in the incident have already been arrested.

Dayron is 6 feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 163 pounds. Credible information received from the U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia suggests he was hiding out in Atlanta around Nov. 22. The U.S. Marshals are working closely with the USMS Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Dayron.

The original reward for his arrest was $40,000 offered by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. The additional $10,000 is offered by the Marshals Service and will be paid immediately upon the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69

Latest News

Safer hard hats created for construction workers
New hard hats add additional safety for construction workers
New hard hats add additional safety for construction workers
New hard hats add additional safety for construction workers
Shooting at 641 Francis Place in Northwest Atlanta.
2 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69