U.S. Marshals offering 50K reward for murder suspect hiding in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U.S. Marshals Services are offering $50,000 for the arrest of a Philadelphia teen wanted in connection to a murder case and reportedly hiding in Atlanta.

On Sept. 27, 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn and four others allegedly ambushed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizade outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia.

Authorities say the four people involved in the incident have already been arrested.

Dayron is 6 feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 163 pounds. Credible information received from the U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia suggests he was hiding out in Atlanta around Nov. 22. The U.S. Marshals are working closely with the USMS Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Dayron.

The original reward for his arrest was $40,000 offered by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. The additional $10,000 is offered by the Marshals Service and will be paid immediately upon the arrest.

