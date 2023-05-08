Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal judge denied two motions by disgraced former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to maintain his freedom pending his appeal of a conviction for civil rights violations.

Hill was convicted of violating the rights of inmates in October 2022 and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

According to officials, several inmates had reported Hill kept them strapped in a restraint chair for hours on end even though they were not resisting. A jury found that Hill’s actions had no “legitimate nonpunitive governmental purpose” and violated the inmates’ civil rights.

Hill filed two motions to postpone his sentence: a motion for bond pending appeal and a motion to continue the self-surrender date. The motions claimed there were three “substantial questions of law” that could overturn the conviction if ruled in Hill’s favor. The court rejected all three arguments.

Last month, U.S. Marshals informed Hill that he must report to a low-security prison in Arkansas by May 15.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.