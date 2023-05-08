Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom

Last month, U.S. Marshals informed Hill he must report to a low-security prison in Arkansas by May 15.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal judge denied two motions by disgraced former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to maintain his freedom pending his appeal of a conviction for civil rights violations.

Hill was convicted of violating the rights of inmates in October 2022 and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

According to officials, several inmates had reported Hill kept them strapped in a restraint chair for hours on end even though they were not resisting. A jury found that Hill’s actions had no “legitimate nonpunitive governmental purpose” and violated the inmates’ civil rights.

Hill filed two motions to postpone his sentence: a motion for bond pending appeal and a motion to continue the self-surrender date. The motions claimed there were three “substantial questions of law” that could overturn the conviction if ruled in Hill’s favor. The court rejected all three arguments.

Last month, U.S. Marshals informed Hill that he must report to a low-security prison in Arkansas by May 15.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Latest News

The Southeast’s largest fireworks show returned to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.
Tickets on sale for ‘Look Up Atlanta,’ southeast’s largest fireworks show
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties
Bay District Schools board members have voted in favor of making Narcan available on school...
Narcan available after an increase in Opioid-related overdoses
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties