1979 Iranian hostage, Marine combat veteran honored in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Roswell honored the first American hostage taken by Iran in 1979. Kenneth Kraus was held captive prior to the Hostage Crisis that is said to have been the end of Jimmy Carter’s Presidency.

On Monday night, the United States Marine Corps staff Sergeant E-6 was recognized for his endless service to the country and in metro Atlanta.

Kraus served for the Roswell Police Department until he retired a few years ago. He was a detective for the City of Roswell.

“You heard Ken’s story. It’s incredible. It was an incredible sacrifice and lots of very powerful events. Most of us who served in the military doesn’t have that kind of powerful story as Ken does, but Ken has a very powerful story,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said.

Kraus’ story comes with a dark past, dating to 1979 in Iran, during the Carter Administration.

According to the City of Roswell’s proclamation for Kraus, there was a two-hour gun battle.

“In a vicious two-hour gun battle, Ken and two other Marines, held off dozens of attackers while defending a key entry point onto the compound and secured the safety of 20 Americans, mixed Foreign Service employees, and noncombatants, all held up in the restaurant. With communications compromised and telephone lines out of operation, Ken and his fellow Marines were almost out of ammunition and options for a safe solution.

Ken knew that when they ran out of ammunition, the fighting would transition to hand-to-hand combat. After shooting at the attackers for two hours, Ken doubted their intent to take prisoners and then the options would result in the deaths of the Americans inside; Whereas, Ken skillfully captured one of the leaders of the attackers while he was searching for a way to breach the doors in the restaurant. Ken put his gun to his head and negotiated the safe release of the 20 Americans under his care and others as they left the compound safely,” the proclamation said.

“The American Embassy was overrun by Fedayeen Marxist, who were terrorists at the time before it became the idea of knowing what terrorists were,” Kraus said. “The Embassy was besieged, and I was the only one wounded at the time of the attack. Wounded at the time of the attack and taken off the Embassy compound to a hospital and later on when they found out I was a member of somebody’s entourage at the Embassy, they came and kidnapped me. They kidnapped me out of the hospital at gunpoint,” Kraus said.

Kraus was taken to the infamous Evin prison in Iran.

“It was basically a medieval torture castle left there from the crusades. It’s a hideous place, and for eight days there I was beaten, tortured,” Kraus said. “There were several Iranian citizens, terrorists that were killed and wounded. So, they put me on trial for that crime, and it was about a 30-minute murder trial,” he said.

This hits home for Mayor Wilson, who said Kraus deserves to be honored.

“I’ll tell you selfishly there was a connection there for me. I joined the United States military as an 18-year-old kid, April 26, 1980, and I joined because of the failed choppers that fell in the Sahara desert by President Carter, trying to save the hostages in Tehran, Iran,” Mayor Wilson said.

Kraus was eventually released after negotiations.

Mayor Wilson and Roswell City Council members stood in front of the standing room to honor Kraus for his sacrifice locally, and across the globe.

“He came out of that and decided to serve again and become a police officer as a Roswell police officer for 21 years. So, his service is magnificent, and it’s so fun to be able to be a small part in celebrating that,” Mayor Wilson said.

