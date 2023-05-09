Airlines may have to pay for cancellations not caused by weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Airlines may have to start paying passengers when flights get disrupted for preventable reasons because of new rules proposed by the Biden Administration

Chaos at Christmastime for Southwest Airlines customers due to software issues had 16,000 flights canceled at peak travel time.

“I was a little nervous knowing that this trip was coming up,” said Linda Weathersby, who is flying through Hartsfield-Jackson.

That mess left hundreds of thousands of people stranded at airports across the country.

“If the flight is canceled, we should have some sort of reimbursement, not only for the flight but at least someplace to stay, especially if it’s overnight,” said Sharay Brown.

President Joe Biden agrees and is taking action after the meltdown mayhem of December.

“You deserve to be fully compensated. Your time matters, the impact on your life matters,” said President Biden.

His administration is working on rules that would require airlines to cover things like rebooking fees, hotel stays, ground transportation, and meal vouchers when the weather is not to blame for a cancellation.

“I think that’s a good idea, especially when you have airlines with no refund policies and stuff like that. I think that would really help protect the consumer,” said Michael Tate, who was caught in the Southwest meltdown.

Major airline leaders are pushing back against these new rules, saying the costs will come back on customers.

“Ticket prices will go up, plain and simple. That’s what happened in Europe. That’s what will happen here,” said Nicholas Calio, the president and CEO of Airlines for America.

Some passengers agree.

“Flights get canceled so much that it would be such a huge loss for these companies. I would think it would have to be something that would be a premium,” said Joshua Tate, who is flying to Phoenix.

President Biden’s aim is for these rules to be in place by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.