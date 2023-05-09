Another YSL defendant dropped from Young Thug’s RICO trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The number of defendants in Young Thug’s massive RICO trial is now down to 10.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville severed Jayden Myrick from the trial based on the defendant’s own comments he hasn’t taken his prescribed psychiatric medication.

Myrick has already been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the July 2018 shooting of Christian Broder outside a Brookhaven country club.

Glanville is overseeing the trial of Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug, which still has yet to seat a single juror. Jury selection began in January, and hundreds of potential jurors have already been dismissed for the trial, which could last up to a year.

Last week, Glanville severed the cases of two other defendants because their attorneys are pregnant and preparing to take maternity leave.

Attorney Teombre Calland represents Kahlieff Adams, while Nicole Fegan represents Tenquarius Mender. Adams, who is also serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder, was charged back after he allegedly handed drugs to Williams in open court.

Court surveillance showing alleged drug transaction between Young Thug, YSL defendant (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Jury selection in the trial has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly been plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions.

A few weeks ago, a potential juror was jailed for filming court proceedings. Back in January, the mother of Deamonte Kendrick - aka Yak Gotti - was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and issued a $1,500 bond. Latasha Kendrick is accused of trying to pass tobacco products to her son.

Two weeks ago, attorney Anastasios Manettas - who represents Miles Farley - was arrested on charges of simple battery on law enforcement officers, possession (pills not in original container), obstruction and disruption of court proceedings.

After Manettas’ arrest, Glanville severed Farley’s case has from the overall trial. Farley is accused in the death of Shymel Drinks in a feud between YSL and another gang.

Manettas’ arrest came less than 24 hours after a Fulton County courtroom was evacuated after one of the defendants in the trial was removed from a holding cell after he began screaming.

According to the sheriff’s department, Rodalius Ryan, aka Lil Rod, was removed from the courtroom due to the suspicion of marijuana, “and did not want to be searched, per safety protocols.”

Here are the remaining 10 defendants:

Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug

Derontae Bebee, aka “Bee” or “B”

Damone Blalock, aka “Bali”

Cordarius Dorsey, aka “Polo” or “Juicy”

Christian Eppinger, aka “Bhris”

Marquavius Huey, aka “Qua”

Deamonte Kendrick, aka “Yak Gotti”

Quamarvious Nichols, aka “Qua”

Rodalius Ryan, aka “Lil Rod”

Shannon Stillwell, aka “Shannon Jackson” or “SB”

RECENT YOUNG THUG HEADLINES

