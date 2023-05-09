Benefit raising money for pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The owner Maria Fundora of Casa Nuova Italian restaurant in Alpharetta came into the studio with Benzinger family wine who partnered with her to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer.

Benzinger is a family business that runs a big family farm and a wine vineyard.

The food prepared at the restaurant is from farm to table everything is grown for kitchen produce except mushrooms.

Maria also talked about her mother and her inspiration to start this fundraiser after losing her mother to pancreatic cancer in 2007 and the restaurant is her way to tell people about her cause.

The fundraiser wine tasting is Tuesday followed by dinner, there are a few seats left for tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.