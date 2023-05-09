City of Atlanta announces plan to buy West End Performing Arts Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta announced a plan to buy the West End Performing Arts Center from Fulton County for a “nominal fee.”

The Center would be operated by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. The Mayor’s Arts Advisory Committee would help create a plan for the Center’s refurbishment and administration and “continue to develop the West End community as an arts and cultural hub in the city.”

Mayor Andre Dickens said, “The Center will enhance the quality of life for residents through arts education and programming while lifting up our own local talent and creative endeavors.”

The finance and executive committee will consider the ordinance on May 10.

