Clayton County officials celebrate economic development week

Gillem logistics center
Gillem logistics center(Jasmina Alston)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County officials celebrated Economic Development Week at Gillem Logistics Center.

Amazon, Boeing, HD Supply, and Kroger are only some of the global companies there.

“Clayton is a great place to live, work and thrive,” Erica Rocker, Clayton County economic development officer, said.

According to Rocker, there are currently 4,000 jobs there, with more coming.

Blue Star Studios is one of the additions moving in.

It is metro Atlanta’s newest movie studio opening in August.

Officials said they’re expecting as many as 800 to 1,000 people to work on the campus.

