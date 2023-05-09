Positively Georgia
Construction underway for Habitat for Humanity home in Austell

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction for a northwest metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity home is underway in Austell.

Construction began in April on a two-story home located on Bowden Street.

“Assurant is building a local family a permanent home in a growing neighborhood, where they can have stability and financial security that will be felt for generations,” said Jessica Gill, CEO of N.W. Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

“In 1985 Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County,” according to a news release.

Habitat for Humanity, the Christian housing organization was established in 1976 and is sponsored by Assurant. They said volunteers helped the organization expand in 2008, including Douglas, Cobb, and Paulding counties.

“We are grateful for the long-term commitment from Assurant to improving housing for families in our community,” Gill said.

Volunteers from more than 70 countries around the world have helped build nearly 600 homes since 1986.

For more information, click here.

