Country music star Morgan Wallen postpones Atlanta concerts, cites health problems

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Country music star Morgan Wallen took to social media to let his fans know about the “bad news” he got from doctors on Tuesday.

After 10 days of rest, he said he resumed singing but reinjured his vocal cords after three performances in Florida. He called the condition, diagnosed at the Vanderbilt Voice Center, as “vocal fold trauma.”

He said he has to postpone six weeks of shows for vocal rest “for the longevity of my career.” Two of those dates are right here in Atlanta. Wallen was set to play at Truist Park on June 1 and 2.

Those dates will likely be rescheduled, although no information has been made available yet. A statement on the Ticketmaster page says to “hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new date.”

Wallen also said he won’t be able to perform at the American Country Music events he had planned to.

“I hate it, but I love you guys and I appreciate all the support you always give me. I’ll see you soon, and I’ll be back better than ever,” Wallen said.

