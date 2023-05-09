Positively Georgia
Driver wanted for assault in connection to Atlanta road rage incident

It happened on April 1, around 3:30 p.m. on the Buford Highway Connector near Interstate 85.
Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who appeared to assault another driver during a road rage incident.
By Zac Summers
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who appeared to assault another driver during a road rage incident.

It happened on April 1, around 3:30 pm, on the Buford Highway Connector, near Interstate 85. The driver of a produce truck told police he almost cut off a driver of a Honda Accord. The truck driver said the other driver flipped him off, as a result, and he flipped the bird back.

Man wanted in connection to road rage incident
Man wanted in connection to road rage incident(APD)

Video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows the driver of the car getting out of his vehicle and opening the truck driver’s door. He then appears to grab the truck driver and threatens to shoot and choke him, before walking back to his vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers.

